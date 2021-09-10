This evening's outlook for Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunders…
This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is s…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. I…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high tem…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The U…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 51% chance of rain in the …