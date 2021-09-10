Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.