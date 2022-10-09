This evening in Hickory: Generally fair. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
