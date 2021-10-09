Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The are…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, it will be a war…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. M…
For the drive home in Hickory: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 65F. Winds li…
Hickory's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variab…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.