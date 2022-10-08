 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert