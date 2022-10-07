Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
