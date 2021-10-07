 Skip to main content
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

