Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

