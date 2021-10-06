Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
