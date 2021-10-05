For the drive home in Hickory: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
