Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

