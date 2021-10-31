Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
