Hickory's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
