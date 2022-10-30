 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

