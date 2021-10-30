Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an in…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. P…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degre…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory people will see …
Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see te…