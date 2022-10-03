Hickory's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
