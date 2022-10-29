 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

