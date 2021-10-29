 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

