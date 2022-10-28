Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
