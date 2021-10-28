This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
