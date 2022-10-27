This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
