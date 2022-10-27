 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

