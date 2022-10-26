 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

