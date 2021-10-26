 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert