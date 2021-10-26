Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.