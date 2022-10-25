 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

