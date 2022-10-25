For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
