This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
