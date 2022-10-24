 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

