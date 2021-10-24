 Skip to main content
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Hickory. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

