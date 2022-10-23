 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

