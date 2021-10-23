 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert