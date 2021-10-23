For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
