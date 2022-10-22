Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.