 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert