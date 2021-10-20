Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.