Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.