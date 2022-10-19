This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
