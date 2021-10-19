 Skip to main content
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

