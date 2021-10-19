Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Hickory. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees.…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to rea…
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.