For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
