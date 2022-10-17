For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
