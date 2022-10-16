Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
