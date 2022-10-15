 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

