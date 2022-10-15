This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
