 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert