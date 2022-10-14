Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.