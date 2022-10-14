This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
This evening in Hickory: Generally fair. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
This evening in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. …
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hickory folks will see war…