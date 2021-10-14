For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
