Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.