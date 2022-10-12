This evening's outlook for Hickory: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
This evening in Hickory: Generally fair. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it w…
This evening in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. …
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…