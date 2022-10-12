Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.