Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
This evening in Hickory: Generally fair. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it w…
This evening in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. …
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Hickory.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day to…