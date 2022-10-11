 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert