Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south.