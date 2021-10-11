Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
