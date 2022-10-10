Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.