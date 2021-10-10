Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.