Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

