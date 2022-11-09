Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
