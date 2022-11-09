 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert