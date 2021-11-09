Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.