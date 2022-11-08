This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
