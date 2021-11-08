 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

